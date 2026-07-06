Hill Group’s completions rise 18% as building safety delays impact affordable starts

In its financial results for 2025-26, the London-based developer said completions were up from 2,811 last year to 3,329, of which around two-thirds were affordable homes.

Hill’s partnerships business, which delivers affordable housing on behalf of housing associations and councils, has a pipeline worth over £5.6bn, up from £4.8bn this time last year.

The report said the partnerships business “had a good year”, but was “adversely affected by delayed starts on several high-risk buildings in London caused by protracted gateway approval processes”.

“Our regional activities in the Northern and Southern Home Counties continue to improve, with our regeneration development in Coventry having now commenced,” the report added.