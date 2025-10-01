Holding the line: housing must not step back from equity, inclusion and anti-racism

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Progress will always attract backlash, but housing providers have a duty to stand against social injustice, writes the Inside Housing Race and Housing Editorial Panel
In 2020, the killing of George Floyd sparked a global reckoning. In housing, as in many sectors, it prompted deep reflection, honest conversations, and – for many organisations – tangible commitments to racial equity, inclusion and justice.
Policies were reviewed, action plans created, and leadership began to accept that anti-racism wasn’t optional, but essential to delivering on our social purpose. These conversations built on those from the Grenfell tragedy, and became charged again with the death of Awaab Ishak in December 2020.
But five years on, we are facing a different kind of challenge – one not of silence, but of pushback.
Recently, rising anti-immigration rhetoric is fuelling division in our communities, alongside an increase in race-related hate crimes. Many of us are hearing about how this is affecting Black and minority ethnic people in our organisations and in our communities.
It is important that we take a collective role to prioritise the safety of both colleagues and customers. This may mean creating safe spaces for colleagues and demonstrating that we will play our part in addressing any hate crime.
Misinformation about migrants is an opportunity for us to create a collective counter-narrative that aims to humanise the discourse and start a new dialogue of understanding between all parties.
Across the UK and abroad, political discourse has become more polarised. Conversations about race, identity, immigration and belonging are increasingly framed through a lens of ‘culture wars’ and division. Terms like ‘woke’ are used to dismiss inclusion work, and equity initiatives are questioned not on their outcomes, but on their legitimacy. In this environment, housing organisations must decide: will we continue to lead, or quietly retreat?
Progress has always attracted resistance. The backlash we are now seeing – subtle or overt – is not new, but it is dangerous. The narratives gaining traction in parts of politics and media suggest that inclusion work is a distraction, that equality has already been ‘achieved’, or worse, that efforts to prioritise marginalised communities are somehow discriminatory in themselves.
“Progress has always attracted resistance. The backlash we are now seeing – subtle or overt – is not new, but it is dangerous”
For our colleagues and communities – particularly Black, Asian and other racially minoritised groups – this shift is not theoretical. It shows up in daily microaggressions, in the rise of hate crime, in policies that disproportionately harm their communities, and in the quiet rolling-back of previously promised commitments. It reopens old wounds and signals that their experiences are up for debate again.
For housing staff who championed change after 2020 – who led on inclusion strategies, diversity networks and anti-racist leadership programmes – it feels like standing on shifting ground. Some now fear being labelled ‘too political’. Others report struggling to get senior buy-in where it once existed. The momentum is stalling.
Our sector exists to provide safe, secure homes, but also to promote social justice, tackle inequality and support thriving communities. These aims cannot be separated from race, identity and inclusion.
We know that Black and other minoritised households are disproportionately represented in social housing, and are more likely to experience overcrowding, disrepair and poverty. We know that residents of colour have historically been less satisfied with landlord services and more likely to experience discrimination. These are facts, not opinions.
To meet the new regulatory standards – to deliver services that are truly equitable and customer-focused – we cannot afford to be neutral. Listening to all residents means acknowledging that some have been consistently unheard. Treating people fairly means recognising the structural barriers that affect different communities in different ways. It’s not ‘woke’, it’s core business.
“When the media starts questioning the legitimacy of anti-racism work, some organisations grow quiet. This isn’t just a missed opportunity – it’s a retreat”
Since 2020, many housing providers have made serious efforts to embed inclusion. We’ve seen the creation of race equity action plans, more diverse representation at board and leadership level, inclusion of equity metrics in corporate strategies and a renewed focus on listening to all voices – not just the loudest or easiest to reach.
But these gains are fragile. Without ongoing commitment, they risk becoming performative gestures or fading altogether. When political rhetoric turns hostile, when the media starts questioning the legitimacy of anti-racism work, some organisations grow quiet. Budgets shrink. DEI roles are unfilled. Race drops down the agenda.
This isn’t just a missed opportunity – it’s a retreat. And for the colleagues and communities who stepped forward during those hard, brave conversations in 2020, it feels like betrayal.
In this climate, leadership means holding the line. Not just saying the right things, but doing the hard things, even when it’s uncomfortable, even when it’s unpopular.
Here’s what that looks like:
Keep race and equity central to your strategy – not siloed or buried under “general inclusion”.
Invest in lived experience-based leadership – not just consultation, but meaningful power-sharing with residents and staff.
Challenge hostile narratives – don’t let ‘woke’ become a dirty word. Frame inclusion as what it is: an essential part of delivering better services.
Foster and sustain diverse teams, at every level. Representation matters, not just for fairness, but for better outcomes for both your organisation and the communities you serve. Diverse perspectives lead to stronger decisions, deeper community insight and more resilient organisations.
Support your staff – especially those leading EDI work and/or from racially minoritised backgrounds, who often carry extra emotional and cultural labour.
Measure impact, not intent – hold yourselves accountable for real change, not just good intentions.
The progress made since Black Lives Matter is not a box ticked. It was a wake-up call – one that resonated across the housing sector, because we understood that racial injustice and housing injustice are deeply connected.
We cannot afford to slip backwards. Not when trust is already fragile. Not when residents are still waiting to see real change. And not when our colleagues are still asking whether they are truly seen and heard.
Inside Housing Race and Housing Editorial Panel: Adunni Adams, assistant director – development and sales, Watford Community Housing; Asif Choudry, founder, CommsHero and sales and marketing director, Resource; Sian Edwards, interim housing services lead, Royal Borough of Kingston upon Thames; Lorri Holding, director of services, YMCA DownsLink Group; Nusheen Hussain, executive director – customer and communities, Home Group; Shahi Islam, director – affordable housing, Homes England; Annalisa Langton, head of engagement and diversity, The Guinness Partnership; Olu Olanrewaju, associate director, Altair International; Jahanara Rajkoomar, director of customer service, Gateway Housing Association; Jitinder Takhar, chief executive, Ocean Housing Group; Rosalind Ugwu, independent consultant
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our daily newsletter straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories