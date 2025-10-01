Holding the line: housing must not step back from equity, inclusion and anti-racism

Progress will always attract backlash, but housing providers have a duty to stand against social injustice, writes the Inside Housing Race and Housing Editorial Panel #UKhousing

Recently, rising anti-immigration rhetoric is fuelling division in our communities, alongside an increase in race-related hate crimes. Many of us are hearing about how this is affecting Black and minority ethnic people in our organisations and in our communities.

But five years on, we are facing a different kind of challenge – one not of silence, but of pushback.

Policies were reviewed, action plans created, and leadership began to accept that anti-racism wasn’t optional, but essential to delivering on our social purpose. These conversations built on those from the Grenfell tragedy, and became charged again with the death of Awaab Ishak in December 2020.

In 2020, the killing of George Floyd sparked a global reckoning. In housing, as in many sectors, it prompted deep reflection, honest conversations, and – for many organisations – tangible commitments to racial equity, inclusion and justice.

It is important that we take a collective role to prioritise the safety of both colleagues and customers. This may mean creating safe spaces for colleagues and demonstrating that we will play our part in addressing any hate crime.

Misinformation about migrants is an opportunity for us to create a collective counter-narrative that aims to humanise the discourse and start a new dialogue of understanding between all parties.

Across the UK and abroad, political discourse has become more polarised. Conversations about race, identity, immigration and belonging are increasingly framed through a lens of ‘culture wars’ and division. Terms like ‘woke’ are used to dismiss inclusion work, and equity initiatives are questioned not on their outcomes, but on their legitimacy. In this environment, housing organisations must decide: will we continue to lead, or quietly retreat?

Progress has always attracted resistance. The backlash we are now seeing – subtle or overt – is not new, but it is dangerous. The narratives gaining traction in parts of politics and media suggest that inclusion work is a distraction, that equality has already been ‘achieved’, or worse, that efforts to prioritise marginalised communities are somehow discriminatory in themselves.

“Progress has always attracted resistance. The backlash we are now seeing – subtle or overt – is not new, but it is dangerous”

For our colleagues and communities – particularly Black, Asian and other racially minoritised groups – this shift is not theoretical. It shows up in daily microaggressions, in the rise of hate crime, in policies that disproportionately harm their communities, and in the quiet rolling-back of previously promised commitments. It reopens old wounds and signals that their experiences are up for debate again.

For housing staff who championed change after 2020 – who led on inclusion strategies, diversity networks and anti-racist leadership programmes – it feels like standing on shifting ground. Some now fear being labelled ‘too political’. Others report struggling to get senior buy-in where it once existed. The momentum is stalling.

Our sector exists to provide safe, secure homes, but also to promote social justice, tackle inequality and support thriving communities. These aims cannot be separated from race, identity and inclusion.