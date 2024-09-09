Home Group appoints new chief commercial officer

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Home Group has appointed Kate Still as its new chief commercial officer.
Ms Still joined the 56,000-home housing association this month from Recensere Associates, an organisation that helps purpose-led businesses improve, where she was chief executive.
Home Group said Ms Still will support the landlord with its organisational planning, strategy and operational performance.
It said Ms Still brings a “wealth of experience” with her, having been a chief executive, managing director and chief operating officer (COO) at several organisations.
Ms Still has worked in the health, housing, social care, development and construction sectors over the past five years.
As a transformation specialist, she spent six months as managing director of Barking and Dagenham Council’s B&D Reside, reviewing what is the largest local authority housing delivery company in the UK.
She also joined Castleoak, a care and retirement village development and construction group, as a consultant and then COO as the organisation grappled with the challenges facing the care sector during the coronavirus pandemic.
Ms Still was COO at Citizen from 2017 to 2020. Prior to that, she spent six years at housing association Sanctuary, rising through the ranks to become national housing operations director.
She is also chair of South East landlord Thrive Homes.
Ms Still said: “I’m delighted to be joining Home Group. I have watched them develop into one of the largest and most dynamic housing associations in the sector.
“Their consistency over the last decade of continuing to focus on the broad role social housing providers can play in supporting social mobility and equity in a holistic person-centred way, aligns strongly with my own core purpose.
“I am particularly excited to help deliver on the ongoing commitment Home Group has to supported housing and community investment given the current challenges in the sector.”
Mark Henderson, chief executive at Home Group, said: “It goes without saying we are delighted to have secured Kate’s services.
“She has the experience and drive we were looking for to ensure we deliver for our customers and communities. I’m really looking forward to working closely with her.”
In May, Home Group announced that it had created five new regional director roles to increase “engagement and interaction with customers and communities”.
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