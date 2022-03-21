Home Group appoints new director for Scotland

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Home Group has appointed Audrey Simpson to take over the top job at the landlord in Scotland after Sandra Brydon retires from the role at the end of this month.
Ms Simpson will begin her new role at the 55,000-home landlord in June.
She joins from Glasgow-based Ardenglen Housing Association, where she has been the chief executive for nearly five years.
In a release, Home Group said Ms Simpson had overseen a massive cultural and structural transformation at Ardenglen which led to it being named association of the year in 2020 at the Scottish Home Awards.
She also brings more than 25 years’ experience in the social housing sector in Scotland and will lead a team that supports more than 15,000 customers across the country in around 5,000 homes.
Commenting on her appointment, Ms Simpson said: “I’m delighted to be joining Home Group, and particularly now as Home Group will soon embark on a new five-year strategy.
“It’s a strategy which promises to deliver so much in key areas for housing and the environment in Scotland.
“It will support the focus on providing more warm affordable homes, while helping tackle decarbonisation and working towards the 2045 net zero targets. And, crucially, it has a major focus on supporting our customers and communities.”
Susan Deacon, chair of Home Scotland, said: “We are delighted to appoint Audrey as our new director in Scotland. Her wealth of experience, together with her obvious passion and commitment, will be invaluable as we move forward in this next phase of our development.”
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