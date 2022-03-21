Home Group appoints new director for Scotland

Ms Simpson will begin her new role at the 55,000-home landlord in June.

She joins from Glasgow-based Ardenglen Housing Association, where she has been the chief executive for nearly five years.

In a release, Home Group said Ms Simpson had overseen a massive cultural and structural transformation at Ardenglen which led to it being named association of the year in 2020 at the Scottish Home Awards.

She also brings more than 25 years’ experience in the social housing sector in Scotland and will lead a team that supports more than 15,000 customers across the country in around 5,000 homes.