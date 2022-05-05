Home Group changes up executive team ahead of five-year strategy

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Home Group has made two new appointments to its executive team ahead of a new five-year strategy, it announced today.
The Newcastle-based housing association, which owns and manages about 55,000 homes across England and Scotland, has appointed Helen Brindley as its new chief financial officer and Will Gardner as executive director of development.
It comes as Home Group prepares to reveal its five-year strategy, which will have a large focus on decarbonisation.
Both appointments are internal. Ms Brindley is currently director of finance at the organisation.
Ms Brindley will take over the role from current finance boss John Hudson, who served in the role for six years, in the summer. Mr Hudson is taking on a role outside of the sector.
Mr Gardner served as director of development before moving into the executive role, which he is starting immediately.
He replaces Joe Cook, who has served in the role since 2019. Mr Cook will take up the newly created position of executive director of building safety.
Ms Brindley joined Home Group in 2015 as director of risk and assurance, moving to director of finance in 2018. Prior to that, she was at accounting firm PwC.
Mr Gardner joined Home Group as head of development in the Southern region almost seven years ago. He took up the director of development role in 2017.
Mark Henderson, chief executive of Home Group, said: “One of the key components in our new five-year strategy is about ‘growing our own’.
“So I couldn’t be more delighted to welcome my colleagues Helen and Will to the executive team.
“They were integral to the successful delivery of our last five-year plan, so to have them on board as executive members as we begin on our new strategic journey is reassuring indeed.”
He said Home Group has “ambitious plans” for the next five years and that the two new appointments will put the organisation in “an even stronger position to achieve them”.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive news of sector appointments straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories