Home Group creates five regional director roles

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The 56,000-home landlord has created five new regional director roles to increase “engagement and interaction with customers and communities”.
The 56,000-home landlord has appointed four directors in the North East, North West, Teesside and Yorkshire, and the South of England.
It is also “in the process of appointing” a director for the Midlands and central regions.
The purpose of the new roles would be to increase “engagement and interaction with customers and communities”, Home Group said.
Three of the four appointments are from within Home Group itself.
Andy Hall has been appointed director for the North East, Katherine Hernandez for Teesside and Yorkshire, and Lisa Russell for the North West.
The new director for the South is Emma Solomons, who joined from PA Housing and has worked in the sector for over 25 years at landlords including A2Dominion and Southern.
All four directors took up their roles last month.
Nusheen Hussain, executive director of customers and communities at Home Group, said: “We are proud of the level of engagement we have with our customers, as well as the level of involvement they have in the organisation.
“With these new roles we’ll be able to build on that and deliver the thriving communities which our customers deserve, as well as enhance our links with regional stakeholders.
“Andy, Katherine and Lisa know their respective regions very well already, but these new roles will allow them to focus specifically on delivering our ‘customer promise’ and working more closely with other organisations in their regions who also want to support their communities.
“I’m also delighted to welcome Emma, who has a wealth of experience across housing. She aims to use that experience to enhance our communities in the South.”
Home Group reported a turnover of £369m and a surplus of £26m in 2023-24.
Its operating margin for social housing lettings rose from 16.1% to 21.5% in the nine months of the financial year so far. The association’s overall operating surplus rose from £46.7m to £62m.
A spokesperson for Home Group told Inside Housing that while the results showed an increase in performance compared with the same period last year, the landlord expects to finish the full year “close to budget, due to spend on maintenance and building safety works being skewed towards Q4”.
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