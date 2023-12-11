Home Group makes two senior hires in asset management and building safety

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One of the UK’s largest housing associations has hired two senior directors to head up its asset management and building safety teams.
North East-based Home Group has hired Hannah Howard-Jones as director of asset management and Monika Lee as director of building safety.
The landlord has around 55,000 homes across the region and an annual turnover of circa £430m.
Commenting on the new appointments, Mark Henderson, chief executive of Home Group, said the two new roles “are hugely important areas for us, so we are delighted to have secured Hannah and Monika’s services”.
Ms Howard-Jones was formerly director of property for specialist asset manager Gresham House, where she was responsible for their residential portfolio, including build-to-rent, retirement and temporary accommodation.
She has also has led on several stock acquisitions, implemented sales strategies for national house builders, and negotiated complex land transfers.
Ms Lee joins Home Group following her role as director of assets and safety at Southern Housing. At Southern, she was responsible for planned programmes of works, statutory compliance and building safety.
Mr Henderson added: “They are clearly talented and driven professionals who bring with them great experience, and I have no doubt some innovative ideas about taking these areas forward.”
In January, Home Group was one of five landlords that posted mixed half-year financial results against a backdrop of concern about the economy, rising interest rates, energy prices and high levels of inflation.
The first half of 2022 saw Home Group deliver a surplus before tax of £13m, which is £5.6m lower than the equivalent period in the previous year.
At the time, the landlord said this was partly due to increased investment in its planned maintenance programme and building safety works. It was also a result of the adverse impact from increasing inflation and interest rates.
Overall turnover increased nearly 10% to £231.6m and its operating margin on social housing lettings fell from 22.3% to 19.6% due to higher operating costs that included maintenance and building safety.
Home Group completed 591 homes for the six-month period up to 30 September 2022, with 296 of those at affordable and social tenures.
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