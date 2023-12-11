Home Group makes two senior hires in asset management and building safety

North East-based Home Group has hired Hannah Howard-Jones as director of asset management and Monika Lee as director of building safety.

The landlord has around 55,000 homes across the region and an annual turnover of circa £430m.

Commenting on the new appointments, Mark Henderson, chief executive of Home Group, said the two new roles “are hugely important areas for us, so we are delighted to have secured Hannah and Monika’s services”.