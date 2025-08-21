Home Group’s pre-tax profit up by over 30% following year of economic ‘stabilisation’

The 57,000-home housing association said its strong financial year was helped by improvements in the external economic environment, which “stabilised” following a challenging few years.

This meant the landlord posted a surplus of £34.7m in the year to 31 March 2025, up from £26.2m the year before.

Group turnover increased by £12m, rising to £505m. This was driven by an increase of £13m in shared ownership sales and rising rental income following the 7.7% rent increase implemented in April 2024.

This was offset by a £30m reduction in the number of private market sales.