Home Group’s pre-tax profit up by over 30% following year of economic ‘stabilisation’

North East landlord Home Group has posted a 30% rise in pre-tax profits driven by an increase in rental income and shared ownership sales.
The 57,000-home housing association said its strong financial year was helped by improvements in the external economic environment, which “stabilised” following a challenging few years.
This meant the landlord posted a surplus of £34.7m in the year to 31 March 2025, up from £26.2m the year before.
Group turnover increased by £12m, rising to £505m. This was driven by an increase of £13m in shared ownership sales and rising rental income following the 7.7% rent increase implemented in April 2024.
This was offset by a £30m reduction in the number of private market sales.
Home Group’s overall operating margin was 15.5%, up from 12.7% last year and meeting its target for 2025. Its social housing lettings margin was 20.4%, slightly below target due to repairs costs remaining high. Its gearing risk ratio stood at 42.8%.
It highlighted how interest rates have gradually decreased during the year, which has had a positive impact, while inflation remained at lower levels than in previous years, starting at 3.8% and ending at 3.4%.
The labour market remained a challenge, the landlord said, meaning it has used a higher proportion of temporary and agency staff than it has historically.
The landlord built more homes in the period, completing 1,437 homes across England and Scotland, 766 of which are affordable. This is a rise on the 1,284 it completed last year.
The provider also said that at a time when some in the sector have “shied away” from working with private house builders, Home Group invested in Section 106 homes where they were a high standard.
As for existing homes, the landlord invested £174m in its stock, including planned maintenance and efforts to improve energy efficiency.
It delivered 17 homes to the highest Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) Band A across Cumbria and Northumberland. In Scotland, it undertook a retrofit project in Dundee, raising customers’ EPC ratings from Band D to Band B.
Its tenant satisfaction measure scores, measured in line with the Regulator of Social Housing’s definitions, were 68.2%, up from 66.9% in 2024.
Home Group faced a financial viability downgrade in November 2022, being regraded from V1 to V2, and it has retained this following the English regulator’s stability check in January. Its governance rating remains G1.
John Cridland, chair of Home Group, said: “I am pleased to say we have built on the progress of the year before and significantly strengthened our position, ensuring we could continue to deliver for our customers and communities.”
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