Home MOTs could be the answer to the sector’s repairs problems

.@EastlightHomes’ Daniel Miller explains how a ‘home MOT’ has helped Eastlight to ensure that tenants’ homes are kept in good repair, improving relationships with residents and reducing call-outs #UKhousing

Seven years since their introduction, Home MOTs have made our repairs and maintenance service more efficient. There has been a dramatic reduction in maintenance call-outs, with numbers falling by 50% in some areas, and improved relationships with customers.

Long before the July 2020 merger of Colne Housing and Greenfields Community Housing to create Eastlight, Greenfields had spearheaded the introduction of a Home MOT to identify and carry out repairs and maintenance jobs before they became urgent.

However, here at Eastlight Community Homes, the Home MOT is not a new idea; in fact, it’s a well-established reality.

The Home MOT was one of its key suggestions. Condition assessments could, it stated, become a reliable way for customers to “undertake assessments and improve their understanding of the specific needs of their homes”.

Chaired by David Orr, former chief executive of the National Housing Federation, the inquiry produced a report titled Good homes for all: A proposal to fix England’s housing , which examines the problem of unsuitable and low-quality housing in England’s existing housing stock.

Last September, the Good Home Inquiry put forward an excellent idea to ministers. It suggested they urge landlords to implement ‘home MOTs’ – a regular check for homes up and down the country.

When asked to score Eastlight’s MOT service on a scale of one to five, with five being the highest, our customers gave us an average of 4.6 over the past three years. Last November, we received an average of 4.85 – and in December, the average was five out of five, which has to be the result of more face-to-face time combined with fewer problem repairs.

This is how our Home MOTs work.

The plan is for members of our maintenance team to visit each of our 12,500 homes once every two years. The COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdowns set us back in terms of the number of homes we were able to visit – but we’re now working to ensure the programme runs as we envisioned.

When in a home, the team systematically ticks off the items on our MOT online worksheets. When a repair is completed there and then, or further action needs to be taken, they add notes with all the relevant details.

They assess the general condition of the home, looking for signs of damp and mould.

“When in a home, the team systematically ticks off the items on our MOT online worksheets. When a repair is completed there and then, or further action needs to be taken, they add notes with all the relevant details”

They check for asbestos and other risk factors, such as ensuring there is safe access in and out of the home in the event of fire.

They assess the condition of front and rear doors, along with smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, noting and logging the dates each were installed.

They inspect the toilet cisterns and the condition of flooring, recording cracks in tiles and other small bits of damage that could develop into a problem if left unaddressed.

It is very important they check bathroom sealant, which is a common cause of problems including serious leaks and ceiling damage.

The team uses the MOT visit to complete as many of the small jobs as they can, but if they need to return to fix a problem, they set a date and time with the customer before they leave. This means the customer doesn’t have to contact us to organise the visit, and the whole process of getting a repair sorted is condensed.