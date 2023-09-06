In a letter to home secretary Suella Braverman and housing secretary Michael Gove, signed by more than 140 refugee and homelessness organisations, including the Refugee Council and the No Accommodation Network (NACCOM), said they have seen a sharp rise in referrals for homelessness support.

This is because people who have recently received refugee status are being driven into “destitution” and rough sleeping.

Before last month, newly recognised refugees were given 28 days’ notice to leave Home Office asylum accommodation they were living in while their claims were being processed.

However, since August, the notice period has been cut to a minimum of seven days, as the Home Office seeks to reduce the asylum backlog and move people on from hotels.

According to the government’s latest statistics, more than 175,000 people are currently waiting for an initial asylum decision.