Home Office faces legal challenge over plans to reject Grenfell Inquiry recommendation on evacuation plans for disabled people

But the government then held a series of one-to-one meetings with housing providers and elected to reject the consultation proposal on the basis of practical concerns raised at these meetings.

The letter to the Home Office said this response “discloses a failure to identify and have regard to the rationale” of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry recommendation and “in particular fails to address the need for evacuation under a stay put strategy”.

It said the Home Office had presented “a false dichotomy” between “changing the entire building strategy from a stay put strategy to a simultaneous evacuation strategy”, adding that this “forms no part of the PEEPs recommendations whatsoever”.

The Grenfell Tower Inquiry’s recommendation was founded on the idea that buildings should have Plan B: a workable plan that can be activated if stay put unexpectedly becomes untenable for some or all of the residents due to the building failing.

The letter also said the PEEPs consultation “did not invite views on new and fundamental issues which led the Home Office to decide not to implement the PEEPs recommendations”, branding it unlawful as a result.

The issue of PEEPs has caused a storm of debate in the housing and fire safety sector in recent years.

While some argued it is impossible to achieve without permanent staffing, others pointed to the use of buddies, such as neighbours and relatives, who could be called upon to assist with the evacuation. This is the approach taken in office blocks, where they are a legal requirement.

The ‘buddies’ approach was endorsed by the National Fire Chiefs Council in draft guidance it prepared for buildings with fire safety issues last September. This guide was not published, but has been obtained by Inside Housing.

A government spokesperson said: “Our fire reforms will go further than ever before to protect vulnerable people as we are determined to improve the safety of residents whose ability to self-evacuate may be compromised.

“That is why we have launched a new public consultation seeking views on an alternative package of initiatives, building on the information garnered from the Personal Emergency Evacuation Plans consultation, that enhance the safety of those residents.”