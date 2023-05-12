Home Office hotel bookings pose problem for rough sleeper support, London boroughs claim

A report by London Councils has highlighted the government’s asylum policy as one of several causes of shortages in available temporary accommodation in the capital.

Boroughs reported shortages of emergency hotel and B&B spaces over the winter, when more than 2,000 off-the-street placements for rough sleepers were provided during sub-zero temperatures.

Councils said they repeatedly had to make placements in hotels, hostels and emergency shelters out of their borough. Inside Housing understands that some placements during December were made as far as Luton and Thurrock in Essex.

The increase in distances between locations of rough sleepers and the bed allocated to them made it less likely that rough sleepers would accept an offer.