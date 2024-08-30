Home REIT continues to sell properties to pay off debts

Embattled investment trust Home REIT has sold off another tranche of properties as it continues its bid to reduce its debts #UKhousing

The properties, offloaded at a series of public auctions held on Thursday, represent 6.6% of the value of its portfolio.

Home REIT, which specialises in accommodation for homeless people, sold a further 101 homes for £18.5m, it said in a stock market announcement.

The sales form part of its winding-down strategy, which was announced in July as being in the “best interests” of shareholders as it faces significant debts, the threat of legal action and a probe by the financial regulator.

Home REIT has been selling homes by the hundreds as part of a plan to bring its debts under control.

Since August last year, Home REIT has sold 987 properties and exchanged on another 315 properties, bringing in a total of £181.2m.

Earlier this month, the trust announced it had reached an agreement with Mansit Housing CIC for the surrender of leases on 68 properties rented from Home REIT.

This came a week after One (Housing & Support) CIC, a tenant of 110 properties in Home REIT’s portfolio, agreed to enter into administration after being deemed “non-performing”.