Home REIT hails ‘significant expansion’ as it adds nearly 200 properties

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Home REIT, a specialist in accommodation for homeless people, has acquired nearly 200 more properties in a £85.1m deal, which it has branded a “significant expansion”.
The FTSE 250 real estate investment trust (REIT) announced today it has acquired 199 properties across England, which adds 869 beds to its growing portfolio.
As a result of the deal, the firm now has 2,150 properties across 126 local authority areas.
Home REIT, which is managed by fund manager Alvarium Investments, launched in 2020 after raising £240m through an initial public offering. Since then it has grown its portfolio through a series of deals.
The firm is among a number of private investor-backed entities seen to be filling a gap in the social safety net to tackle issues such as homelessness.
Home REIT said the latest transaction was part of a £300m “acquisition pipeline”.
The deal was funded from the proceeds of a £263m equity raise in May. It has deployed £170m of these funds, the firm said.
Charlotte Fletcher, a partner at Alvarium Home REIT Advisors, the firm’s investment advisor, said: “This latest tranche of acquisitions represents a significant expansion of our portfolio and allows us to scale up our support for homeless people across the UK.”
Home REIT said the new properties will be let on full repairing and insuring leases of an average 25 years to “specialist registered homeless charities and community interest companies”.
The firm also lets properties to housing associations and “other regulated organisations”.
The leases will be subject to annual upward-only rent reviews, index-linked to the Consumer Price Index rate of inflation, with an annual minimum rate of 1% and maximum rate of 4%.
Alvarium Home REIT Advisors also announced today that it has added Alex Baker, a former JP Morgan and Cushman & Wakefield executive, to its senior management team.
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