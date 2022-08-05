Home REIT hails ‘significant expansion’ as it adds nearly 200 properties

The FTSE 250 real estate investment trust (REIT) announced today it has acquired 199 properties across England, which adds 869 beds to its growing portfolio.

As a result of the deal, the firm now has 2,150 properties across 126 local authority areas.

Home REIT, which is managed by fund manager Alvarium Investments, launched in 2020 after raising £240m through an initial public offering. Since then it has grown its portfolio through a series of deals.

The firm is among a number of private investor-backed entities seen to be filling a gap in the social safety net to tackle issues such as homelessness.