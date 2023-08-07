Home REIT sells 40 properties at a loss in bid to stabilise finances

The listed firm said on Friday that it had exchanged contracts on the homes for a total of £4.8m after a public auction.

But the properties, which represent 1.6% of the firm’s portfolio, were sold at an average loss of 61%.

Home REIT said the prices reflected the “vacant status of the majority of the properties and their condition”.

According to a filing, the properties had “limited prospects for income and capital return given the required capital expenditure in order to be brought up to specification”.