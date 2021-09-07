15 minutes with... Fayann Simpson

Tell me about how you came to be involved in resident engagement.

I guess it was my sense of curiosity about what was happening. I went along to a local neighbourhood meeting and decided to get more involved.

I think my reason for being involved is that I feel I can make a difference. I want things to be better for residents across the board.

Do you think the sector has got better at engaging with residents over the past 20 years?

The thing that has improved is the range of ways people can get involved, but there are things that still need work.

In the past, the sector had that really paternalistic attitude towards residents, but there is so much skill and capacity within the resident body.

You had a major influence on L&Q switching from fixed-term to lifetime tenancies. Why was that a cause you championed?

Where you live isn’t just about the roof over your head, it’s about the community. If you’ve got that safety and security, you’re much more able to flourish and contribute to where you live. I have lived in social housing for over 20 years and it has allowed me to thrive. I just want that opportunity for other people, and particularly people with families.

Communities are built up quite slowly and having the ability to put down those roots is key.