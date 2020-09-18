18 September digital edition of Inside Housing out now
18/09/20
The 18 September digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers
Northern sector leaders worry money for the new Affordable Homes Programme will be diverted to the South; our monthly round-up of top-level housing appointments; why some BAME people have left the housing sector; and how landlords ensure energy efficiency measures installed in homes are working correctly
