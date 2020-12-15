2020 Resident Safety Campaign: the winners

Last year, Stockport Homes Group, an 11,500-home ALMO, was invited by the Ministry of Housing. Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) to join the Social Sector (Building Safety) Engagement Best Practice Group, comprising eight social landlords, with the aim of leveraging the sector’s resident engagement expertise to improve fire safety.

Stockport Homes exceeded this brief. In a pilot project this year, the ALMO reached out to almost 600 residents across 22 tower blocks to ascertain the most effective methods for conveying fire safety information.

This began with a short survey that asked residents about their knowledge of fire safety, and to what extent they trusted their landlord as a source of fire safety information. Stockport Homes then provided these residents with a fire safety infographic, co-designed and approved by regional fire services, using each participant’s preferred method of communication: email, text, letter or poster.

“Stockport Homes worked directly with residents to identify how they preferred to be communicated with. They recognised engagement is a partnership”

Judge Tina Mistry, South specification manager, Aico

A few weeks later, the residents were asked the same questions again. The aim was twofold: to see whether the infographic had boosted their fire safety knowledge, and to understand how different communication formats affected residents’ confidence in and ability to recall this information.

Sending letters had the most positive impact, while posters in communal areas also proved memorable. These results will be used via MHCLG to help inform best practice across the sector.

“I have gained a real insight into building safety,” says Stockport Homes resident John Cairns (pictured right), who took part in the pilot. “My practical knowledge of living in a high-rise block for 15 years has contributed to this pilot, and I have felt that my input has been valued.”

“Pictorial and paper-based communication had the most impact on [Stockport Homes residents’] knowledge and confidence around fire safety in their homes”

Judge Rosemary Ley, resident, Optivo

Stockport Homes now plans to use its findings to help inform communications with residents across the organisation.

“We have always put a real emphasis on engaging with our customers,” says Verity Calderbank, head of marketing and communications at Stockport Homes. “We are constantly looking at new ways of doing things, but rather than running off and just doing it we are asking people, ‘Would this work for you?’ And that has made the real difference, because people feel they have bought into it more because they have been on this journey with us.”