21 February digital edition of Inside Housing out now
News21/02/20by Inside Housing
The 21 February digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers
A new-look Inside Housing reveals that many vulnerable people are being refused temporary accommodation; why the fix for the cladding and mortgage crisis is not working; and two features on sustainable procurement
Click here to read the latest digital edition
Previous Article The fluctuating landscape on fire safety compliance is a real challenge for design teams Next Article NIHE rents to rise for first time in five years from April