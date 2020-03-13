94% of social landlords will raise rents by maximum amount in April, survey reveals

Keith Ward, head of social housing at RSM, said: “The survey results indicate that after four years of rent reductions overwhelmingly the sector will impose the maximum rent rise allowable. We would like to think boards’ have spent sufficient time discussing not going for the maximum increase and considered the affordability both on tenants and on the public purse, through Universal Credit payments or housing benefit, before concluding on the need to push through the maximum rent increase.”

Melanie Rees, head of policy at the Chartered Institute of Housing, added: “I don’t think housing associations will be increasing rents just because they can. They find themselves in a difficult place at the moment: under pressure to deliver new supply, all the building safety stuff and retrofit. The bills are mounting up.”

Jonathan Walters, deputy chief executive at the Regulator of Social Housing, said: “So long as it is within the maximum amount that the rent standard allows, that is a decision for boards to make.

“Value for money is always the main thing – clearly if an organisation is putting rents up by more than CPI you have to say what the extra is being used for. If you are clear about that it will really help manage the way it is viewed by stakeholders.”

In 2013, the government announced a 10-year rent settlement that would allow social landlords in England to increase rents by CPI plus 1% from 2014 for 10 years.

But in 2015, chancellor George Osborne scrapped this settlement, passing legislation that mandated an annual 1% decrease from 2015/16 through to 2019/20.

Theresa May’s government confirmed that rents would return to CPI+1% in 2017. The move was welcomed by 86% of social landlords, but rejected by 87% of tenants.

Keith Ward, head of social housing at RSM, said: "The survey results indicate that after four years of rent reductions overwhelmingly the sector will impose the maximum rent rise allowable. We would like to think boards’ have spent sufficient time discussing not going for the maximum increase and considered the affordability both on tenants and on the public purse, through universal credit payments or housing benefit, before concluding on the need to push through the maximum rent increase."