A flexible employer is a lifeline

It’s 2019 and, as I drive home for Christmas, I think about the year ahead: shows, holidays, weekends away, day trips and spa days. I had no idea then that I wouldn’t be seeing my family again any time soon.

In total it would be nine months before I saw them, followed by a Christmas on my own for the first time in 41 years. The only holiday I would get was a four-night all-inclusive stay at Leeds General Infirmary.

Mum and dad are in their early 70s and at the start of 2020 I had three main diagnoses: hypothyroidism, depression and anxiety, and CFS/ME (chronic fatigue syndrome). For all of us, this meant that it was best not to go out, to meet, to mingle, to live our lives.

“I’ve appreciated the flexible approach Home Group has in supporting colleagues. We were encouraged to take our leave but, for me, taking it would have been an incredibly bad idea”

My anxiety at the start of all this was sky high: obsessively watching the news, terrified my parents would catch COVID-19 and I wouldn’t be able to see them. Terrified I would catch it and I would die alone.

The spike in anxiety made me exhausted, so my CFS/ME was affected. That settled down and working from home has really helped. I can take naps throughout the day if needed, I get up five minutes before I start work and I’m at home straight away after work, with no commute.