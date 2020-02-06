A friend in a storm: helping tenants who are struggling with their mental health

An association is helping tenants with mental health issues by referring them to mental health navigators. Kate Youde finds out how it is going. Illustration by Shonagh Rae
John* received help from his landlord in managing his mental health after he called out to his local crisis team on Boxing Day in 2018. “I have got anxiety and depression, and I was, say, 10 minutes away from hanging myself,” he says.
The crisis team referred John to housing association WDH’s mental health navigators, who engage with, assess and support tenants with the aim of getting them to a point where they can self-manage their mental health condition.
John, 52, who had previously accessed community and charity-run mental health services, worked with mental health navigator Craig Lockwood before being discharged in December for longer-term support from the core community mental health care team in Wakefield.
John, who is unemployed and receives Employment and Support Allowance and Personal Independence Payments, appreciated being able to talk to Mr Lockwood, a mental health nurse, about how he was feeling and “having someone there who understands and explains why you are feeling this way”.
With mental health issues more prevalent among social housing tenants than the general population, the need for such a service is clear. So what can other associations learn from 32,500-home WDH’s approach?
The landlord launched its mental health navigators project after an evaluation of a separate community engagement, health and well-being pilot aimed at tackling health inequalities identified gaps in service for tenants with low to moderate mental health issues.
As a result, South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust provided three mental health navigators to work within WDH’s well-being team during a 12-month pilot in 2015.
The scheme, now a permanent feature of the association’s well-being service, is funded by WDH and the Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group – each contribute £80,000 a year.
Open to anyone aged 18 or over and living in a WDH property, the project aims to cut NHS costs by reducing the need for tenants to access the GP, A&E, and secondary mental health and crisis services. For the landlord, it supports tenancy sustainment.
“Basically, it’s estate management in a different guise,” says David Thorpe, adaptations and well-being manager at WDH.
“We invest upfront in the customer and maintaining that property so they have the best possible chance in life and they are able to sustain that home. It’s a prevention rather than cure scenario.”
The funding provides for three navigators – occupational therapists, social workers or nurses – although there are currently only two in post, with WDH looking to recruit a third.
South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust employs the navigators and provides clinical supervision, while WDH manages the workers on a day-to-day basis within its wider well-being team, which also employs five well-being caseworkers to deal with issues, including alcohol and substance misuse.
The team receives referrals from different parts of the business (all WDH frontline staff have a referral form on their mobile device) and external organisations already working with a tenant. Alternatively, tenants can refer themselves. The staff then “triage” the person to the most appropriate service.
When a potential mental health issue is flagged, a navigator works with a tenant to complete a risk assessment and decide the best way forward. Anxiety and depression are the most common issues, accounting for 47% of the 163 cases referred to the service in the third quarter of 2019/20. Trauma and bereavement are among other issues faced.
Mr Lockwood says a typical referral might be somebody having issues with their neighbours or struggling to pay the rent. A tenant might be feeling low or anxious about their situation and stop going out. “They can make comments like, ‘I’d be better off dead,’” says Mr Lockwood.
“We do have people who have self-harmed or have taken overdoses in response to their social situation.”
The navigator might suggest low-level coping strategies, such as distraction techniques to deal with self-harm or desensitisation work for anxiety management. If a tenant’s level of need is higher than what WDH can provide, the navigator can signpost them to other services offering help, including talk therapy, counselling and bereavement support.
Educating tenants about other services and steps they can take is key, says Mr Lockwood. It’s giving people “the information to help themselves”.
He says one of the advantages of the project is that the navigators visit tenants at home, “whereas a lot of services insist that you visit them”.
“For a lot of these people who are struggling to get out of the house, sometimes we are the first person they have seen in a number of months or actually spoken to about their problems,” says Mr Lockwood.
Typically a navigator works one-on-one with a tenant on a fortnightly basis, with the average length of intervention running at 55 days in the third quarter of 2019/20. John says only seeing Mr Lockwood once every two weeks “wasn’t ideal”. “Obviously once a week or even twice a week would be better,” he says.
But John says it was “superb” to have the support he did receive. He says Mr Lockwood helped him “in every aspect” of his life, not only with his well-being but also by referring him to WDH’s financial advice service, Cash Wise, and making sure issues with his bedsit, such as damp and outstanding repairs, were resolved.
While one in four people in the general UK population will experience a mental health problem each year, one in three people living in social housing experience issues. “Contributing factors range from housing associations not upholding their duty to provide good housing, to the uncertainty around not having a stable and secure home and being placed somewhere away from family and friends – all of which can contribute towards poor mental health,” says David Stephenson, senior policy and campaigns officer at mental health charity Mind.
However, it is not only housing that affects tenants’ well-being. “We’re hearing more and more from people being kept in poverty by the Universal Credit system, which simply isn’t working,” says Mr Stephenson.
“With people having to wait weeks for their first payment, and faced with the anxiety of sanctions, the very system that should keep them afloat is often one of the things making their problems worse.”
A spokesperson for the Department for Work and Pensions in a statement says: “Nobody needs to wait to receive a Universal Credit payment as people can get paid urgently if they need it. Staff take mental health conditions into account when helping people with their benefits, and complex needs plans are in place at every job centre to ensure the vulnerable get the right support.”
Demand for WDH’s mental health navigators is rising year on year. Mr Thorpe attributes this to the raised profile of mental health issues generally and the association’s service, as well as other pressures in housing including Universal Credit.
The number of referrals to the wider well-being service – some cases require intervention by both mental health navigators and well-being caseworkers – grew 30% between 2016/17 and 2017/18 from 634 to 825, and climbed a further 32% to 1,089 in 2018/19. If this trend continues, the association is forecasting referrals to increase 34% in 2019/20 to approximately 1,460. As a result, WDH is considering employing a healthcare support worker to help with the coping techniques and “hand-holding” side of the navigators’ work.
Mr Thorpe thinks other social landlords could replicate WDH’s model, depending on their relationship with their local clinical commissioners and mental health trust. “For an organisation, it just makes good business sense,” he says.
WDH has not conducted formal analysis of the savings brought by the navigators’ work. However Mr Thorpe suggests the wider well-being service saved the association an estimated £237,000 in 2018/19 in relation to anti-social behaviour by sustaining tenancies. He estimates the cost for turning round a tenancy is approximately £3,000.
WDH measures the personal benefits of the scheme by getting mental health navigators to complete an 11-question ‘DIALOG’ assessment with tenants about their level of satisfaction with different aspects of their life at the beginning and end of the intervention and six months after the support ends.
John says his mental health did not improve as a result of engaging with the navigators but he appreciates the support he received. “[Craig] was a very, very big help and I am really grateful knowing that [the navigators] are there,” he says. “Most people don’t know they are there.”
*Name has been changed
Commitment one: Prioritise mental health in the workplace by developing and delivering a systematic programme of activity
Commitment two: Proactively ensure work design and organisational culture drive positive mental health outcomes
Commitment three: Promote an open culture around mental health
Commitment four: Increase organisational confidence and capability
Commitment five: Provide mental health tools and support
Commitment six: Increase transparency and accountability through internal and external reporting
Source: Mind report for the Chartered Institute of Housing (published on the evening of 5 February)