A friend in a storm: helping tenants who are struggling with their mental health

John* received help from his landlord in managing his mental health after he called out to his local crisis team on Boxing Day in 2018. “I have got anxiety and depression, and I was, say, 10 minutes away from hanging myself,” he says.

The crisis team referred John to housing association WDH’s mental health navigators, who engage with, assess and support tenants with the aim of getting them to a point where they can self-manage their mental health condition.

John, 52, who had previously accessed community and charity-run mental health services, worked with mental health navigator Craig Lockwood before being discharged in December for longer-term support from the core community mental health care team in Wakefield.

John, who is unemployed and receives Employment and Support Allowance and Personal Independence Payments, appreciated being able to talk to Mr Lockwood, a mental health nurse, about how he was feeling and “having someone there who understands and explains why you are feeling this way”.

With mental health issues more prevalent among social housing tenants than the general population, the need for such a service is clear. So what can other associations learn from 32,500-home WDH’s approach?

The landlord launched its mental health navigators project after an evaluation of a separate community engagement, health and well-being pilot aimed at tackling health inequalities identified gaps in service for tenants with low to moderate mental health issues.

As a result, South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust provided three mental health navigators to work within WDH’s well-being team during a 12-month pilot in 2015.

The scheme, now a permanent feature of the association’s well-being service, is funded by WDH and the Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group – each contribute £80,000 a year.