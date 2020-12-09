A National Framework for recovery and resilience: why ‘levelling up’ will not be enough

Housing association Bolton at Home has teamed up with Inside Housing to publish its emerging research about what the future role of social landlords should be as the UK recovers from the pandemic and what its findings mean for associations, councils and other local partners, and central government and the levelling up agenda. In the second article in the series, researcher Brendan Nevin explores the implications of November’s Spending Review on the future shape of society