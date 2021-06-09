A second wave of cladding remediation: the story of Green Quarter

Leaseholder Simon Harrison tells Inside Housing: “We were one of the first buildings in the country to have been identified as having issues. We followed government guidance and got the ACM removed as soon as possible, but we are now being punished for being proactive because the goalposts have moved. It feels like we are back to square one.”

The Green Quarter saga can be seen as the building safety crisis in microcosm. Early focus was specifically on ACM cladding, which was removed. But subsequent changes to the guidance meant that more issues have been discovered and all the while the government’s position has been changing.

Instead of dealing with the development’s deficiencies in one go, leaseholders’ struggles have been dragged out and have staggered along in line with government guidance.

Leaseholders now face an anxious wait to see if their application to the government’s £1bn Building Safety Fund is approved. But they already know that the cost of remediating their timber balconies, which are not covered by the fund.

“We are having to pay £10,000 each to have 12 bits of timber removed from each balcony,” explains Nick White, another leaseholder at Green Quarter.

Given that it needs to be funded separately, the work will need to be carried out separately, meaning it will last for several years to come.

“The work will take 14 months to complete, but then the balconies need to be done separately. So in all we are looking at three waves of remediation and we are likely to have to pay £36,000 each if our Building Safety Fund application fails,” Mr White continues.

Mr Harrison says that overall the remediation saga means leaseholders will have been trapped in their properties for six to seven years before all the work is completed.

Rebekah Turner, who also lives at Green Quarter, tells Inside Housing that the whole process feels like being stuck in a “nightmare”.

She adds: “It was emotionally stressful and time-consuming in the first instance, but we got it done. There is no recognition of the huge mental health impact on us.

“I can’t quite believe that I’m in this position again, because at the time we though it was done. It’s all because the guidance changed over time and who is to say that it won’t change again?”

A spokesperson for Lendlease said: “We helped find a solution so that residents of two buildings at Green Quarter did not need to pay for the replacement of ACM cladding, which was completed successfully last year.

“And we’ve also welcomed funding announced by the government, which we believe the current freehold owners of those buildings may be able to access if further improvement works are needed to meet the latest guidance.”

Building insurance for properties at Green Quarter was provided by East West Insurance Company, which went into administration late last year.

Administrators of East West said: “The administrators are working closely with the Financial Services Compensation Scheme and payments for valid insurance policy claims continue to be made. Remedial works on insured properties have been, and will continue to be, carried out as necessary.”

Freeholder Pemberstone has been contacted for a response.