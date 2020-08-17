A week in the life of… a development project manager
James Mabaudi is a development project manager for Vale of Aylesbury Housing Trust. He talks us through a busy week of arranging accommodation for NHS keyworkers, preparing to sell off some small parcels of land to support the trust’s development programme, hiring consultants – and dealing with a burst water main
