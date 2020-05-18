A week in the life of... a senior lettings officer

Monday

I called a nominee to tell her that she can move in to her new home on Friday. She was delighted as she recently had a baby, so she’s looking after two young children while sleeping on her mum’s sofa.

I spoke to our estates’ team and her housing officer to make sure everything will be ready for her to move in, as she arranged for help to move her furniture that day.

“I spoke to the mother of a family living in temporary housing to let her know that we can offer her a three-bedroom house. These are the days that I really enjoy my job”

Mondays are always a busy day as the team has to make sure keys are returned by tenants who have ended their tenancy and we need to liaise with our voids team so that work can start on the empty homes as soon as possible. We also have to get adverts ready for choice-based lettings and send them across to our local authority partners.