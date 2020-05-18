A week in the life of... a senior lettings officer

Karen Vaquer, senior lettings officer at Hightown Housing Association, goes through her week – from giving a mum the good news she can move into a new home during the lockdown, to co-ordinating with local authorities
Monday
I called a nominee to tell her that she can move in to her new home on Friday. She was delighted as she recently had a baby, so she’s looking after two young children while sleeping on her mum’s sofa.
I spoke to our estates’ team and her housing officer to make sure everything will be ready for her to move in, as she arranged for help to move her furniture that day.
“I spoke to the mother of a family living in temporary housing to let her know that we can offer her a three-bedroom house. These are the days that I really enjoy my job”
Mondays are always a busy day as the team has to make sure keys are returned by tenants who have ended their tenancy and we need to liaise with our voids team so that work can start on the empty homes as soon as possible. We also have to get adverts ready for choice-based lettings and send them across to our local authority partners.
Tuesday
I sent out information to residents and answered reference requests from other landlords.
I spoke to some of our council colleagues to understand the issues they are facing due to the coronavirus restrictions. They are grateful that we are continuing to let our vacant homes – it is helping them to deal with the pressures in housing homeless people and those fleeing domestic violence.
Wednesday
I updated information on our lettings figures and relet times for the previous month and financial year. My team has worked really hard to get average relet times to 14 days per property (down from an average of 20 days last year).
I then held a video call with my team for a catch-up and to update each other on any issues.
Thursday
We work closely with other teams across Hightown and today I passed on information on our new tenants to the finance team and updated the estates’ team on the number of empty homes, and any residents who will be moving out. I also answered several calls from nominees who will be moving in.
During lockdown, we’ve had to think of new ways to carry out viewings. We’ve been filming virtual tours of homes and sending them to nominees so they can get a feel for the property without having to leave their current home. It’s been working really well and has meant we haven’t had to delay moving people in who are homeless and really need a new home.
Friday
Today, I spoke to the mother of a family living in temporary housing to let her know that we can offer her a three-bedroom house. These are the days that I really enjoy my job – it’s a great feeling to make a call that is going to change someone’s life, especially when they have been homeless or living in temporary accommodation.
In my role, everyone you meet has their own story about why they need housing and it is lovely to see the difference you can make by offering them a settled home.
Our ‘A week in the life…’ series features housing professionals talking through what they do in their job on a day-to-day basis.
Find out about the different challenges housing workers in a variety of roles face in a given week.
We aim to feature staff from housing associations, ALMOs, local authorities and more.
Click here to nominate yourself or a colleague for inclusion
