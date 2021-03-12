Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
Search
Login
My Account
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
Search
Login
My Account
Register
Login
A week in the life of… a social enterprise housing caseworker
Insight
12.03.21
by Jess Mccabe
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Most read
Latest news
Council takes legal action against three housing associations over damp issues at London estate
New guidance published to cut EWS need for ‘half a million leaseholders’
British Standards Institution withdraws fire safety guidance after legal threat from Grenfell bereaved
Grenfell fire barrier supplier wrote report covering use on tower nine days after fire
A week in the life of… a social enterprise housing caseworker
Westferry Printworks affordable housing numbers agreed
High Court rules councils can lawfully house people with NRPF during pandemic
Khan confirms plans to prioritise key workers for intermediate affordable housing
RELATED STORIES
12.03.21
High Court rules councils can lawfully house people with NRPF during pandemic
10.03.21
Bailiff eviction ban extended to May
10.03.21
A week in the life of… a StreetLink phone line leader
09.03.21
A frontline perspective on supporting homeless people during COVID-19
05.03.21
One in 10 Armed Forces personnel wait over five years for social housing
03.03.21
Rogue landlord ordered to pay back more than £700,000 earned from overcrowded housing
02.03.21
‘Urgent concerns’ over exempt accommodation providers targeting domestic abuse survivors
01.03.21
Council investigates ‘sub-standard’ temporary accommodation claims by London MP
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie policy
Corporate subscriptions
FAQs
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General terms and conditions
For general enquiries you can contact
Inside Housing at:
Suite 6.04, Exchange Tower,
1 Harbour Exchange Square,
London,
E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2021 Inside Housing
All rights reserved