A year of shared ownership

On the surface, shared ownership looks like a product heavily linked to economic cycles, but our experience has been that it continues to offer a highly resilient housing option for both customers and providers despite external conditions. And as we head into a difficult period in the economy owing to the pandemic and Brexit, it will continue to show its importance as a tenure that helps towards our wider mission of addressing the inequalities that exist in our society.

This year has really made us more intimate with home; we’ve all literally been confined to our homes and this time has made us evaluate what is important, what we value, where and how we want to live. For the majority of people, options are limited, and that’s not taking consideration stricter lending criteria. This is where shared ownership comes into its own, it is a product that gives buyers flexibility, which our customers tell us they value greatly.

"Consistent feedback from our buyers is they want to move but are priced out of any possibility of full ownership"

A recent homebuyer told me that he and his partner were living with his parents in lockdown. Having recently sold their business, they had a sizeable deposit, but with stricter lending and uncertainty they had to weigh up the risks when it came to moving. They didn’t want to rent but they desperately wanted a place of their own. They were looking at properties on the open market, but found that they couldn’t find anything suitable. They happened on the development, and shared ownership enabled them to find their forever home, with space for their family to grow and the opportunity for full ownership if their circumstances changed.

This story is not unusual, this year has been one of our strongest and we have seen record numbers of enquiries, site visits and sales. At the end of March 2020 – also the start of lockdown - we launched three developments, selling out of a development within a month with no face-to-face viewings. Last month, we had our best month to date, with 59 completions and 70 exchanges, selling out at four developments in Surrey and Berkshire. Consistent feedback from our buyers is they want to move but are priced out of any possibility of full ownership.

"Regarding changes to repair responsibilities, we are cautiously working through the impact of the changes and how they can be sensibly delivered in practice"

Next year we forecast a very similar story, aided by strong support and incoming reforms from the government, who seek to streamline the shared ownership offer and make home ownership more accessible. Adopting our 1% staircasing product, new shared ownership homeowners will be given the opportunity to staircase in a more manageable way: something we have seen great take-up of since we launched SO Resi Plus in 2014. Right to shared ownership, will also potentially open the door for more people to access a stake in a home, though we do look forward to the detail on the repercussions on other affordable housing options. Regarding changes to repair responsibilities, we are cautiously working through the impact of the changes and how they can be sensibly delivered in practice. We welcome the improved offer for customers but are keen to ensure the overarching principal of keeping things simple for customers remains a key consideration for when the final details are released.