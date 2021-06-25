Achieving net zero will not only be good for the planet but house builders too, says Thakeham CEO

In association with:

How much of a role can house builders play in creating the zero-carbon future we need?

All of us as house builders can do more than simply play a role.

Zero-carbon development has the power to inspire millions of residents and the industries that serve them. This cannot be underestimated.

We can empower change at a time when too many local communities still perceive house builders as making vague promises and reneging on commitments.

That’s why we decided last year to commit to the promise that every Thakeham home will be zero carbon in lifetime operation from 2025.

If house builders can be transparent with our homeowners, residents and local people in the areas surrounding the communities we create, then we can build the trust we need to deliver zero-carbon communities.

It’s not just about the fabric of the home and the renewable technology in it. House builders have a responsibility to help communities make the changes needed to address our global impact on climate change.

When you consider that 20% of buildings that will exist in 2050 are yet to be built [according to the UK Green Building Council], that’s a huge opportunity for us all.

It’s our responsibility as placemakers to create environments in which communities can live a zero-carbon lifestyle and demonstrate the right way to create them.