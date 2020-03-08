Achieving workplace equality in housing

International Women’s Day provides an opportunity for reflection. It’s a chance to take stock of where we are as a society when it comes to equality and think about what more each of us can do to bring about change.

Achieving equality for women isn’t just the responsibility of women, or celebrities, or those people in power.

One group can’t be held accountable. It is the responsibility of all of us.

The theme of International Women’s Day 2020 is #EachforEqual. We must recognise the impact that our individual actions can have on the world around us.

Whatever your role, in business or society, you can make a difference.

Equality and inclusivity have become my watchwords at ForViva.

I know what it feels like to have to push harder and challenge stigma to progress. I have rallied against bias and sexism throughout my own career in male-dominated industries.

Change is coming but, like many people, I have been frustrated by how long it is taking.