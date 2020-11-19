Additional fire barriers added to test on Grenfell insulation amid pressure to boost profits, inquiry hears

Jamie Hayes, former technical services officer at Celotex, explained how adding fire-resisting magnesium boards to a test rig to boost its chances of passing in 2014 was his idea.

But he claimed that he did not know at the time that company would go on to hide this fact in the official test report and the marketing of it.

He said that when he became aware of this it was “a failure of moral fibre” on his part not to challenge it.

Celotex was owned by private equity firm AAC Capital Partners, which Mr Hayes said instilled a culture of driving for short-term profits to secure a lucrative sale of the business.

In 2012, the firm was purchased by Saint Gobain, a French multinational that pushed it to increase revenues through the development of new products.

Mr Hayes said that senior members of the company were being called to meetings in Paris to explain the budgets and how much money would be generated from new products.

As a result, the firm rebranded its existing FR5000 insulation product as RS5000 and sought to pass a fire test in order to sell it for use on buildings taller than 18m – a lucrative market worth an estimated £10m a year, of which it was currently locked out by fire safety rules.