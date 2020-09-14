Affordable Homes Programme branded a ‘disappointment’ for social rent homes in the North
News14/09/20by Dominic Brady
Details of how funds for social rented homes in the Affordable Homes Programme will be distributed do not align with the government’s levelling up agenda, the Northern Housing Consortium has said.
