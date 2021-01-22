Coronavirus
All GLA grant-funded shared ownership homes to have 999-year leases
News
22.01.21
by Lucie Heath
Shared ownership homes built in the capital as part of the new Affordable Homes Programme will be sold with a 999-year lease as standard
