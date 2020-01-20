All new homes in Wales to be heated and powered through clean energy sources from 2025

The government has begun consulting on changes to the building regulations in order to address the climate emergency it declared in April last year.

Under the proposals, the use of fossil fuels in homes will be phased out in exchange for low carbon technologies including photovoltaic panels, heat pumps and district heat networks.

Measures will also be introduced to reduce the demand for heating, such as triple glazing and higher-standard materials for walls, roofs, floors and windows.

In addition, all new homes will need to be future-proofed, making it easier to retrofit low carbon heating systems.