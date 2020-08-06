Almost 100% increase in households being hit with benefit cap during pandemic

Charities are calling on the government to scrap the benefit cap for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic as they say the latest statistics show that households are unable to take full advantage of the temporary welfare measures introduced in response to the crisis.

Latest statistics from the Department FOR Work and Pensions (DWP) show that as of May this year, 150,000 households had their benefits capped, this is a 93% increase on the 79,499 homes who had their benefit capped in February before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Of the households capped, 43% saw their benefits docked by £50 or more per week, while 17% lost £100 or more per week. Single parent families made up 62% of those who were hit with the cap.

The benefit cap was introduced to limit the total amount of benefits a single household can receive, with the amount varying depending on the make-up and location of the household.

During the pandemic, the government has seen a huge increase in the number of people applying for benefits. In March, the DWP processed almost 500,000 applications in nine days.

In response to the crisis, the government has increased the Local Housing Allowance rate - which determines how much housing benefit private renters receive - to cover the cheapest third of rents within a local area.