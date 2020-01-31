Almost 70% of high rises have not had cladding materials identified, investigation reveals

“Building owners are rarely the people who built it in the first place. They probably don’t know the full extent of what’s behind the façade,” said Mark Baigent, a consultant who works with local authorities. “They may have records from the developer, but they often don’t. People weren’t really asking these questions before Grenfell. Even where they do, there isn’t any guarantee those are accurate.”

Darren Rodwell, executive member for housing and planning at London Councils and the leader of Barking and Dagenham Council, said: “These highly concerning figures show the serious difficulties boroughs continue to face in ensuring all Londoners live in safe buildings.

“Boroughs are working tirelessly with limited resources to complete the data collection as quickly and accurately as possible. However, it’s incredibly frustrating that councils are still so reliant on building owners supplying accurate information.

“We have long called for much more robust enforcement powers to address these unacceptable delays. Boroughs want to see a full review of the housing [health and safety rating system] framework, and the Fire Safety Order expediated, along with greater investment in the skills and resources needed to support this critical building safety work.”

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) is already overseeing a programme for the removal of aluminium composite material cladding – the type used on Grenfell.

This data-gathering exercise is designed to help begin the process of remediating buildings with dangerous materials of other kinds.

The government has advised that combustible materials that have not passed safety tests should be removed, and many building owners have already started the work.

However, others are declining to act or are passing on the costs to residents.

An MHCLG spokesperson said: “Residents’ safety is our utmost priority and we have given councils funding to identify the cladding used on their buildings – we expect this to be completed without delay.”