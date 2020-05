“Any short-term success in tackling homelessness won’t be sustained unless we act on the reasons why so many people needed hotels in the first place”

Comment by Rick Henderson

The media is buzzing with stories hailing the end of rough sleeping but urgent action is needed to help local areas plan and pay for the next phase and avoid a potentially catastrophic cliff-edge once sites begin to close, writes Rick Henderson

To continue reading this article please



or To continue reading this article please Login or Register