“Applause for carers has to be backed up by other forms of recognition”
A new report seeks to evidence why the state should overturn years of neglect and invest in more social housing for older people. Jane Ashcroft, the chief executive of housing association Anchor Hanover, which commissioned the work, talks to Martin Hilditch about why the current environment makes it more important than ever to win the argument.
