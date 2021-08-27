Applying the golden thread of building safety to fire doors

Where do fire doors fit within the new legislative landscape of building safety?

The Fire Safety Act that was passed on 29 April 2021 aims to clarify ambiguity in the Fire Safety Order around responsibility for features such as fire doors, external cladding and balconies in multi-occupancy domestic buildings.

The act requires owners and managers of multi-occupancy residential buildings to review and update fire risk assessments to include the structure, external walls and entrance doors to individual flats.

The act applies to all multi-occupied domestic buildings, regardless of height – so the majority of social housing properties will fall under this remit.

The Fire Safety Order states that a ‘responsible person’, or dutyholder, has overall responsibility for fire safety for the building. In addition, the act states that the responsible person must take steps to reduce the risk of fire – rather than simply assess and manage the risk of fire.

On 5 July this year, the Building Safety Bill was introduced. It is concerned with higher-risk residential buildings only, which is defined as those more than 18 metres or seven storeys high, with at least two residential units.

A ‘principal accountable person’ will be legally responsible for registering higher-risk buildings and will have ongoing obligations for monitoring building safety and engaging with residents throughout the building’s occupation.

Accountable persons can be a person or entity, and in the case of social housing would typically be the landlord or a management company.

The principal accountable person must appoint a building safety manager, who must have the organisational capability, relevant skills, knowledge and experience for the role.

This includes understanding the role of fire doors and how they should be specified, fitted and maintained, and recognising the importance of communicating with residents about the importance of measures such as keeping fire doors shut.