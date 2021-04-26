April 2021 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

Building safety special: a look at whether cutting council building control teams has contributed to safety crisis, what to expect in the next part of the Grenfell Inquiry, what the proposed job of building safety mangers will entail and unwrapping the EWS1 form that has caused mortgage chaos; plus how a traineeship is tackling under-representation of BAME people; what landlords want to do about fuel poverty; and all the latest news, analysis and comment

