Are residents getting access to fast broadband?

In June 2019, while running for the Conservative party leadership, Boris Johnson said he wanted full-fibre broadband to be available to every home in the UK by 2025. At the time, he spoke of productivity gains and uniting a post-Brexit Britain.

But six months later, a virus would be identified in Wuhan, China, and three months after that, there would be different and more pressing reasons for homes to need fast broadband – namely to support education, employment, access to public services and some form of social connection during the first of three national lockdowns due to the pandemic.

For the vision of a full-fibre Britain to become a reality, social housing will be key.

But to what extent does the sector view this as a priority? Has the sense of urgency changed since COVID-19 hit? What barriers might be preventing all those in social housing from having access to superfast broadband?

To discover the answers to these and related questions, Inside Housing has conducted a survey.

Run in association with CityFibre, it has drawn responses from a cross-section of the social housing sector.