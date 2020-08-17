Twitter
Inside Housing
Are you proud of your organisation’s resident safety initiative?

Sponsored17/08/20by Inside Housing
Sponsored by AICO

 

WE WANT TO HEAR FROM YOU. ENTER OUR COMPETITION!

 

Inside Housing and Aico would like to hear about outstanding communications initiatives that successfully engaged with residents about the safety of their homes.

Click here to enter

This competition is open to housing management and comms teams of social landlords and it is free to enter.

 

Aico-resident-safety-campaign-purple-MIN.jpg

 

Three winners will be chosen by our judging panel. Winners will have their project profiled in Inside Housing, publicised on Inside Housing’s social media channels and they will be invited to take part in a resident safety panel discussion to help share information.

YOUR ORGANISATION COULD WIN

Each of the three winners will receive:

  • A profile of the project in Inside Housing, including an interview with the team
  • An invitation to take part in a resident safety panel discussion to help share information.
  • Promotion across Inside Housing’s social media channels

All entries must be submitted online and be received by midnight on 30 September 2020.

You will be asked to provide the following information:
- A brief overview of the project (max. 200 words)
- An example of the campaign – case study, photos, etc
- A brief description as to how you have measured the success of the campaign (max 500 words)
- A brief overview as to how you intend to continue the work (200 words or less)

We hope your organisation continues to put resident safety at the forefront. #SaferHomes4All

Sponsored by AICO
Council owned housing companyFire safetyHousing Association/RPHousing ManagementLocal AuthorityRepairs and maintenanceSponsored content
