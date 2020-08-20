Our Events
Social Housing
HousingExpert
Housing
Homes Event
Jobs Inside Housing
SH Annual Conference
SH Finance Conference
CIH
Subscribe
Events
Jobs
Our Events
Social Housing
Housing17
Homes Event
Jobs Inside Housing
SH Annual Conference
SH Finance Conference
CIH
Register
Login
|
Register
Login
Filter
Filter content
by topic
Housing Management
Asset management
Care and support
Coronavirus
Development
Finance
Fire safety
Markets
Mergers and Acquisitions
Policy
Regulation and Governance
Technology
View All
View All
Jobs
Events
As with the A-Levels fiasco, ministers cannot say they have not been warned about evictions
Comment
20/08/20
by Jules Birch
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Next Article
Scottish landlord announces new chief executive
Related Stories
Northern mayors warn of ‘1930s-style’ homelessness when eviction ban ends
Homelessness outreach teams reported rise in rough sleeping numbers during lockdown, new study finds
We’re in talks about meeting citizens’ need for remote working and learning space
Can housing rescue the high street – and council budgets?
Scottish council sent out more than 100 possession notices for arrears in June
Labour calls for eviction ban extension to avoid ‘self-made homelessness’ crisis
Social Housing White Paper expected in autumn with regulation focus
What has become of the Social Housing White Paper?
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie Policy
Corporate subscriptions
Sponsored content
FAQs
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General Terms and conditions
Sitemap
For general enquiries you can contact Inside Housing at:
3rd Floor, 4 Harbour Exchange Square, Isle of Dogs, London, E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2020 Inside Housing
All rights reserved