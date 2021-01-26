Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
Search
Login
My Account
Coronavirus
Finance
Development
Regulation
More topics
News
IH Live
Comment
Insight
Newsletters
Subscribe
Jobs
Events
CIH
Search
Search
Login
My Account
Register
Login
ASB is a priority for tenants – so it should be high on the agenda for landlords and the government in 2021
Comment
26.01.21
by Rebecca Bryant OBE
To continue reading this article please
Login
or
Register
Most read
Latest news
Large housing association in standoff with union over repairs during lockdown
Housing association block pays nearly £49,000 a month for three-person waking watch
Government ‘names and shames’ 14 companies yet to start Grenfell-style cladding removal work
Far East developer picks three associations to deliver homes on 15,000-home development
Homeless accommodation REIT secures more properties for £69.5m
ASB is a priority for tenants – so it should be high on the agenda for landlords and the government in 2021
Northern housing association issues £70m retained bonds at sub 2%
Man charged in UK’s first ever ‘sex for rent’ case
RELATED STORIES
26.01.21
Homeless accommodation REIT secures more properties for £69.5m
26.01.21
Homes England chief executive Nick Walkley to step down
26.01.21
Pandemic blows £227m hole in HRA finances
26.01.21
Let’s keep meeting virtually so we can all play a part in our communities
25.01.21
A look at the year ahead: the big issues for housing in 2021
22.01.21
G15 landlord offers interest-free credit for leaseholder fire safety bills
22.01.21
Housing association secures £250m in sector’s third sustainability bond
22.01.21
We must continue to reimagine how to deliver the homes and services our communities need
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Digital editions
Email alerts
Forward features
How to pitch features
How to pitch comment pieces
Privacy statement
Cookie policy
Corporate subscriptions
FAQs
Subscriptions terms and conditions
General terms and conditions
For general enquiries you can contact
Inside Housing at:
3rd Floor, 4 Harbour Exchange Square,
Isle of Dogs,
London,
E14 9GE
Tel: 0207 772 8300
© 2021 Inside Housing
All rights reserved