At least 16 homeless people have died of coronavirus, new data reveals

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) released today shows the number of recorded coronavirus deaths of homeless people in England and Wales up to 23 June, with most deaths occurring in London and the North West.

According to the figures, six people in London died from the virus, while three deaths were recorded in the North West. There were no homeless deaths in the whole of Wales.

The ONS said that the majority of the victims were men, but it told Inside Housing that it could not provide a breakdown based on gender or the regions where the remaining seven deaths took place without potentially identifying individuals.

The average age of homeless men dying of COVID-19 was 58, considerably lower than the average age of deaths in the general population, which is 79.