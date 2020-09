At least 400,0000 disabled adults are living in unacceptable housing – the sector must do more to call this out

Comment by Sheron Carter

Habinteg is holding a week of action and awareness-raising this week to flag the damage caused to people’s lives by our inaccessible, unacceptable housing stock. Let’s share #ForAccessibleHousingWeek to push for real change, says Sheron Carter

To continue reading this article please



or To continue reading this article please Login or Register

Previous Article The Affordable Homes Programme is more evidence of policymaking in a bubble