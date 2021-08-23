ao link

August 2021 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

The August 2021 digital edition of Inside Housing is now available to subscribers

Big interviews with GM mayor Andy Burnham, new G15 chair Geeta Nanda, new CIH president Jo Richardson and Welsh minister for climate change Julie James; the latest on the EWS1 crisis; what the mega-merger between Peabody and Catalyst could look like; fixing the sector’s repairs problem; racial ineqality in planning; a celebration of the 100-year-old Becontree Estate; the Church of England’s housing plans; plus all the latest news and comment

