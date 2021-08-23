August 2021 digital edition of Inside Housing out now

Big interviews with GM mayor Andy Burnham, new G15 chair Geeta Nanda, new CIH president Jo Richardson and Welsh minister for climate change Julie James; the latest on the EWS1 crisis; what the mega-merger between Peabody and Catalyst could look like; fixing the sector’s repairs problem; racial ineqality in planning; a celebration of the 100-year-old Becontree Estate; the Church of England’s housing plans; plus all the latest news and comment

Click here to read the latest digital edition