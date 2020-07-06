Barratt finds structural issues at 8 buildings with £70m remediation bill expected

.@Barrattplc calls on government to extend Help to Buy beyond 2021 #ukhousing

Revealing the scale of the problems in its year-end results today, Barratt said: “Based on our current assessments, it is estimated that the total future costs for the required remedial programme at Citiscape, the review itself, and any remediation required at other buildings, will be around £70m.

Residents of Citiscape were told to leave the block in September 2019 due to the structural concerns and according to the group’s year-end stock market notice Barratt has now found “smaller-scale problems” at seven other developments.

The UK’s largest house builder took a decision to review the concrete structures at 26 of its buildings after “structural issues were found at its Cityscape development in Croydon when removing Aluminium Composite Material (ACM) cladding.

“We are actively seeking to recover costs from third parties, however there is no certainty regarding the extent of any financial recovery.”

Barratt had initially paid £2m to remove the ACM cladding on Citiscape for leaseholders who lost a tribunal and were forced to pay the bill.

When removing the cladding structural issues were identified and independent structural engineers were appointed to undertake a full investigation of the building.

It then commissioned the engineers to review all of the other developments where concrete frames had been designed by either the same original engineering firm or by other companies within the group of companies which has since acquired it.

The year-end results also showed a fall in completions during the year as a result of the COVID-109 pandemic.

The total number of completions fell by 29.4% from 17,856 in 2018/19 to 12,604 in 2019/20. The number of affordable home completions dropped by 31.1% from 3,578 to 2,466.

Barratt introduced a number of measures to manage its cash flow during the pandemic including: cancelling dividend payments, furloughing employees, suspending land buying activity and a 20% salary reduction for all executive directors.