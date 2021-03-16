Coronavirus
BBA based an 'inaccurate' certificate of Kingspan insulation on tests to other products
News
16.03.21
by Lucie Heath
RELATED STORIES
15.03.21
BBA published ‘materially wrong’ certificate on Grenfell cladding after manufacturer ‘stonewalled’ data requests
12.03.21
ACM remediation far slower among blocks that have received government funding
11.03.21
Grenfell cladding firm used ‘hard tactics’ in obtaining certificate for product, inquiry hears
11.03.21
Legislation allowing action for building regulation breaches should be strengthened not repealed
10.03.21
Government tells building control bodies to ‘review’ assessments of Kingspan product
10.03.21
Grenfell cladding firm considered possibility of fire killing ‘60 or 70’ people in 2007
09.03.21
Grenfell product manufacturers should make contributions towards building safety costs, says minister
09.03.21
Fire barrier installation on Grenfell ‘some of the worst I’ve seen’, says supplier
