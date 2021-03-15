BBA published 'materially wrong' certificate on Grenfell cladding after manufacturer 'stonewalled' data requests

By the time the updated certificate was issued in April 2015, fresh Arconic testing had shown its cladding panel obtained a European ‘C’ grade for fire when fixed to a wall with rivets and an ‘E’ grade when it was bent into cassettes.

But the certificate reached its conclusion that the product “may be regarded” as Class 0 in part on the basis of earlier testing which had seen it obtain a ‘B’ grade when riveted to the wall.

“Do you agree that this [new] testing meant the certificate had become materially wrong?” asked Mr Millett.

“Yes,” replied Ms Amoroso.

“When a reader looked at it they would have been entitled to think that the BBA had satisfied itself that the claims about fire performance were true, wouldn’t they?” asked Mr Millett.

“Yes,” replied Ms Amoroso.

The inquiry was shown an internal BBA email from Ms Amoroso’s line manager which referred to the her team dropping down “the ‘closed reviews’ leader board”.

Ms Amoroso said this was meant as a joke, but did say there was pressure to close reviews before the end of the financial year in March.

The BBA certificate was provided to the team refurbishing Grenfell Tower by Arconic’s sales representative on 23 April 2014.

In the afternoon, the inquiry heard about a later scheduled review of Arconic’s Reynobond 55 cladding panels that Ms Amoroso began carrying out in 2016.

During this review, Ms Amoroso was told by Arconic that the company did not manufacture the cassettes and therefore took “no responsibility” for it.

This led Ms Amoroso to conclude that the BBA’s certificate should not cover Reynobond 55 when attached in cassette form

Ms Amoroso said the cassette system - which was shown in a diagram in the certificate - “should not have been part of the certificate in the first place”.

“Given that you realised that the certificate had covered cassettes for some eight or nine years on an erroneous basis did you raise that fact with anybody more senior to you at the BBA?” asked Mr Millett.

“That was part of me raising the fact that there hadn’t been any BBA surveillance in the previous years,” Ms Amoroso replied.

Following Ms Amoroso’s review, the BBA issued a new certificate for Reynobond 55 in August 2017, after the fire at Grenfell.

Again this certificate contained no reference to the tests that showed a lower fire performance for the product to that in the certificate as Ms Amoroso was still unaware of them.

Ms Amoroso told the inquiry that the BBA had not asked Arconic for additional testing on its product after the fire at Grenfell as it was not “common procedure”.

“Why not? There had been a fatal fire only a few weeks before. My question is why didn’t you insist or anybody else at the BBA insist on either seeing Arconic’s up to date fire tests for both PE and FR, or at least insist on a confirmation that you had all relevant and up to date test data in your hands?” asked Mr Millet.

“That is not a question for me. I was just doing what I was asked to do at the time,” Ms Amoroso replied.

The inquiry learned that the BBA did not learn about the additional tests carried out by Arconic until it was contacted about them by BBC journalist Tom Symonds in 2018.

Mr Millet said: “Can you account for how it was left to a BBC journalist to uncover these facts and that the BBA had for so many years failed to do so?”

Ms Amoroso said she “cannot account for that” and that she believed the “BBA’s procedures should have been different”.

The inquiry continues.